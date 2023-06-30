Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/30 11:10
Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around t...
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Sheep are being sold ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, West Java. Indonesia, Monday, June 26, 2023. People i...
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover...
Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures...
A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, ...
A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (A...
Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shre...

Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around t...

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A Muslim offers prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Sheep are being sold ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in Jonggol, West Java. Indonesia, Monday, June 26, 2023. People i...

Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A pedestrian walking through a footbridge is silhouetted as Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city's handover...

Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A girl runs as she plays in a fountain at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities issued a rare red alert for high temperatures...

A man poses for a photo sitting outside the glass cage of a Bengal Tiger, at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June. 27, ...

A girl runs along with members of an honor guard as they practice a march near the Forbidden City on the hot day in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (A...

Roadside vendors cover themselves with plastic sheets to protect from monsoon rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shre...

June 23-29, 2023

Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice. Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Chinese authorities issues a rare red alert for high temperatures in the capital.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com