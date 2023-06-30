China determined to annex Taiwan regardless of 2024 election results

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is dead set on annexing Taiwan regardless of the outcome of next year’s presidential election, former Taiwan Chief of the General Staff, General Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明) said during a think tank event on Thursday (June 29).

Lee said he did not believe the election results would change Beijing's policy on Taiwan because the "Chinese Dream" justifies Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) unlimited terms, CNA reported.

Without the annexation of Taiwan, Beijing cannot claim it has achieved “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said. Therefore, regardless of which candidate becomes the future president of Taiwan, Xi’s thinking and his overall plan will not change, he said.

Commenting on the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Lee said that some may still believe that as long as Taiwan does not declare independence, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will not invade, per CNA. However, Lee argued that the question is not whether Beijing will invade Taiwan but when it will invade.

China does not accept indefinitely maintaining the status quo, he said.

As for how to enhance deterrence and strengthen the willingness to fight among Taiwanese, Lee suggested that Taiwan should establish a fully voluntary defense force. As it grows larger, Taiwan can demonstrate to the world the strong fighting spirit of its people, he said.

The former military chief also called on the U.S. to clearly express its willingness to defend Taiwan in order to boost morale amongst Taiwanese servicemembers.

Lee has been adamant about beefing up Taiwan’s asymmetric defense capabilities. In an interview with "60 Minutes" in October, he said Taiwan should be buying more Javelin and Stinger missiles and drones. The Taiwan military ordered a number of them but, in his mind, they were “not enough.”

He stressed that though Taiwan is not on top of the list of arms shipment recipients, it needs the weapons immediately. “We don’t have time to waste anymore,” he said.