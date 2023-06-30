Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 Thursday night.

Guerrero hit a go-ahead 413-foot drive to left off Keaton Winn (0-1) in the sixth. It was Guerrero’s 12th home run this season.

“I’ve said it forever, he’s as dangerous as anyone,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Guerrero has homered three times in his past six games after going 16 games between long balls.

“I’m just trying to keep trusting myself and looking for the pitch that I can handle,” Guerrero said through a translator.

Before the game, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. It will be his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. Guerrero had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round.

Toronto has won six of eight. The Blue Jays are 16-10 in June with one game remaining.

San Francisco lost its second straight road game after winning the previous 10. The Giants lost two of three to Toronto after winnings its previous four series.

“We haven’t lost a series in a while,” third baseman J.D. Davis said. “It’s definitely a punch in the mouth.”

Bassitt (8-5) allowed three hits and walked three to win for the first time in four starts. He struck out his final three batters in his sixth scoreless outing of the season.

“He was really dominant tonight,” Pederson said.

Erik Swanson pitched the seventh and Tim Mayza worked the eighth.

Jordan Romano gave up Patrick Bailey’s leadoff double and Blake Sabol’s RBI single in the ninth. Sabol was caught stealing second by catcher Alejandro Kirk, Austin Slater struck out and Luis Matos reached on third baseman Matt Chapman’s throwing error. Brandon Crawford flied out, giving Romano his 24th save in 27 chances.

Making his first career start, Winn allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, throwing 46 of 67 pitches for strikes.

“Keaton, I think, has a chance to be an excellent major league starter because he has stuff and command,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Davis and Kapler were ejected for arguing in the third, the team’s first two ejections this season.

Plate umpire John Tumpane ejected Davis after the infielder argued when he was called out looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the top of the third, stranding two runners.

“I just lost it a little bit, said some words that I probably shouldn’t have said, and it cost us me getting out of the lineup,” Davis said.

Kapler was ejected after he came out to argue Tumpane’s call on Bassitt’s full-count sinker.

“I never expect umpires to be perfect,” Kapler said. “I do expect them to have patience, though, and I didn’t really feel like he had a lot of patience with J.D.”

Casey Schmitt replaced Davis in the bottom of the third.

BROLLY FOLLY

The game was briefly delayed in the top of the fifth because of an open black umbrella on the warning track in center.

JOC TALK

Pederson made a sliding catch on Whit Merrifield’s fly ball in the fifth, then ended the inning with a leaping catch on Santiago Espinal’s liner into the gap.

“I thought he did a really nice job out there,” Kapler said. “He kind of went out there looking to make a statement and I think he did, that he’s prepared for it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Michael Conforto did not play. He left Wednesday’s game after one inning because of a tight left hamstring.

Blue Jays: Kirk was activated off the 10-day injured list and went 0 for 2 and was hit by a pitch. Kirk had been out June 18 because of a cut on his left hand. Toronto optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09) is expected to be activated off the 15-day IL Friday to start against the Mets at Citi Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19) goes for the Mets. Cobb has not pitched since June 13 because of a strained left oblique.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (805, 3.60) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Boston. LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.19) starts for the Red Sox.

