Marlins' Gurriel scratched from Red Sox game after being hit by a ball in batting practice

BOSTON (AP) — Miami Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel was scratched from Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox after being hit in the face with a ball during batting practice.

Gurriel was taking grounders at first base when he went down. People rushed out to help him, and he was escorted off the field with a towel covering his face.

Luis Arraez moved over to first base, and Jean Segura took Gurriel’s No. 5 spot in the batting order.

