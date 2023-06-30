United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah was welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived Thursday for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.

Weah signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans, who loudly chanted his name. Some were also waving American flags.

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, is set to sign a five-year contract with Juventus, according to Italian media reports.

His father also played in Italy, for AC Milan.

Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.

Weah has played 31 times for the United States, scoring four goals. He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

