COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Shaping the Future Insights Unveiled on Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

Global COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market Overview:

The market for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is driven by various factors. Lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption, along with the growth in the geriatric population, contribute to market growth. Technological advances, regulatory approvals, and product launches further promote market expansion. Additionally, the prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, and dust fuels the demand for these devices. The global prevalence of respiratory diseases is increasing, with respiratory diseases being the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. COPD affects approximately 65 million people, causing 3 million deaths annually and ranking as the third leading cause of death globally. Asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affects around 334 million people, or 14% of all children globally. The market is also driven by rising disposable income and increased healthcare investments by governments and private organizations.

Market Value (2019): $4,953.60 million

Projected Market Value (2027): $8,202.62 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR, Forecast Period): 6.3%

The forecast period is expected to witness market growth due to factors such as the rise in respiratory disease prevalence, increased demand for enhanced portable devices, growth in the geriatric population, and high tobacco smoking rates. The market is experiencing an emerging trend of real-time monitoring with devices such as spirometers, electrocardiograms, peak flow meters, polysomnography devices, and arterial blood gas analyzers.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

In-depth analysis of the global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restricting market growth.

Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of key market segments to understand the types of devices used worldwide.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies to understand the competitive landscape.

Key Market Players:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical INC.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Diagnostic Devices Spirometers Electrocardiogram FeNo Test Analyzer Peak Flow Meter Arterial Blood Gas Analyzer (ABG) Polysomnography Devices Others

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Capnograph Asthma Monitors Portable Table Top Pulse Oximeter Wearable Devices Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) Others

Consumables and Accessories Masks Spirometry Accessories Polysomnography Accessories Peak Flow Meter Accessories Pulse Oximeter Sensors Capnography Accessories Gas Analyzer Accessories Others



Indication:

COPD

Asthma

End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Market Dynamics:

