South Korea Cell Culture Market Unveiling Success Factors Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

South Korea Cell Culture Market Overview:

Cell culture refers to the distribution of cells in an artificial environment (in vitro) that provides the necessary nutrients, temperature, gases, pH, and humidity for cell growth and proliferation. Cells for the process can be obtained from plants or animals. Instruments such as bioreactors and cell culture vessels, as well as consumables like sera and reagents, are used in the production of cell cultures.

Market Value (2019): $216.3 million

Projected Market Value (2027): $606.4 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR, Forecast Period): 13.7%

Cell cultures play a crucial role in various fields, including cancer research, stem cell technology, and more. For instance, cell cultures enable researchers to access a renewable source of stable tumor cells for experiments in cancer research. Industries such as research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize instruments and consumables for cell culture production.

The growth of the cell culture market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, the adoption of cell culture techniques, awareness regarding their use in research, and research-related funding. However, high capital investment and a lack of infrastructure for cell-based research can hinder market growth. On the other hand, the rising demand for advanced cell culture technologies presents lucrative opportunities.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

In-depth analysis of the South Korea cell culture market size, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities.

Market analysis from 2020 to 2027 to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Detailed assessment of the country market to facilitate strategic business planning.

Thorough analysis of key players and their growth strategies to understand the competitive outlook.

Key Market Players:

Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.)

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Sartorius AG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Product:

Consumables Sera Media Reagents Bioreactor Accessories

Instruments Bioreactors Cell Culture Vessels Cell Culture Storage Equipment Cell Culture Supporting Instruments



Application:

Stem Cell Technology

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

End User:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

