Plasma Fractionation Market Unveiling the Future Path Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

The global plasma fractionation market, valued at $18,222 million in 2019, is projected to reach $23,006 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the period from 2020 to 2027.

Plasma fractionation involves the mechanical separation of a mixture to isolate specific components. Plasma, the yellowish liquid part of blood that contains blood cells, undergoes fractionation to extract high-quality proteinaceous products like albumin and immunoglobulins. These plasma derivatives find applications in various medical fields such as neurology, hematology, critical care, and immunology. For instance, plasma is administered in critical care scenarios to prevent and stop bleeding. Plasma products are widely used in clinical research laboratories and hospitals.

The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population worldwide, which is more prone to rare diseases requiring plasma derivatives. The rising utilization of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in medical applications worldwide also contributes to the growth of the plasma fractionation market. Additionally, the expansion of plasma collection centers globally further boosts market growth. Furthermore, favorable government support aimed at raising awareness regarding the use of plasma-derived products fuels market expansion. However, the high cost of plasma-derived products hampers market growth. On the other hand, emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented based on product, sector, and region. The product segment includes albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factor VIII, and coagulation factor IX. The sector segment is bifurcated into the public sector and private sector. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Baxter International Inc

Bio product laboratory

Biotest AG

CSL Ltd.

Grifols SA

Kedrion S.P.A (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.)

LFB S. A

Octapharma AG

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.):

Emergent BioSolutions

Green Cross Corporation

Centurion Pharma

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factor VIII

Coagulation Factor IX

By Sector:

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Taiwan South Korea Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



