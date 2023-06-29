Gene Therapy Market Predicted to Experience Explosive Growth | Novartis AG, Biogen, Gilead Sciences

The Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The Global Gene Therapy Market accounted for close to US$ 3.44 billion by 2022 and is forecast to see growth at a compounded rate of close to 24% over the period 2023-2030.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Gene Therapy Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Gene Therapy Market’s annual growth rate from 2023 to 2032 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2023 to 2032 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Key Players

Novartis AG

Biogen

Gilead Sciences

Sarepta Therapeutics

Amgen Inc

Neurophth Therapeutics

Segmentation Overview

The Gene Therapy market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hepatological Diseases

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Others Diseases and Disorders

By Vector Type

Viral Adenovirus Adeno-associated Virus Herpes Simplex Virus Lentivirus Poxvirus Retrovirus Vaccinia Virus Others

Non-viral Electroporation Gene Gun Naked Plasmid Vector Lipofection Others



By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Suicide Gene

Tumour Suppressor

Others

By Method of Delivery

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

