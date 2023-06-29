Taiwan seeks peaceful resource exploration with other claimants in South China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that Taiwan wants to resolve disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful dialogue, and engage in scientific research with other claimants of territory in the area.

Speaking to The Philippine Star in an article published on Thursday (June 29), Wu said that Taiwan’s position on Taiping Island, also known as Itu Aba, remains unchanged. He stressed that Taiwan did not want to provoke other claimants in the region.

“We don’t want to offend anyone. We don’t want to cause any conflict in this region,” Wu said.

“We think that the best way for us at this moment is for Taiwan and other claimants of the South China Sea to enter into peaceful research of the natural resources (in the sea) or engage in scientific endeavors together or jointly develop the resources,” Wu said.

The region is heavily fished, and it is estimated that up to 50% of the animal protein consumed in South East Asia is from fish caught in the area.

Like many islands in the South China Sea, the sovereignty of Taiping Island is disputed, and is claimed by Taiwan, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2016, Taiwan rejected a ruling by an international tribunal, brought by the Philippines against China, which classified the territory as a rock, meaning it is not entitled to an exclusive economic zone that is granted to islands.

In addition to encouraging cooperation in resource exploration, Wu said that Taiwan maintains the right to freedom of navigation around the island.

This is almost entirely covered by an airstrip controlled by Taiwan’s military. Taiwan has rejected calls by other claimants to the territory to put an end to military drills it conducts on and around the island, with Vietnam’s foreign ministry condemning drills that occurred earlier in June.



Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu is pictured in May. (CNA photo)

Wu also said that Taiwan and the Philippines should think about military cooperation, as both countries face the same threat, but did not provide details on how this would be achieved. Speaking about a scenario where China invaded Taiwan, Wu said “who will be the next target? I think it might be the Philippines.”

Speaking about Taiwan-Philippines cooperation, Wu said some statements from Philippines President Bongbong Marcos have been welcomed by the Taiwanese public.

“For example, he spoke about the importance of peace and stability in this area. He spoke about the need to oppose unilateral change of status quo in all these areas, including the South China Sea.”

Wu said that he can see the potential for better relations between Taiwan and the Philippines in the future. “As long as there’s a desire on the part of the Philippines, Taiwan will be there to work together with the Philippines.

“After all, the Philippines is the closest neighbor to us,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Philippines and the U.S. announced they would increase military cooperation, and that the U.S. would be permitted to deploy troops and equipment to nine Filipino military bases, a move that Wu said is welcomed by Taiwan. He said that he did not see it as a provocation of China, and that it was China’s expansionism that was causing tensions.

The presidents of both the Philippines and the U.S. delivered a joint statement in May that stressed "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.” However, Filipino support will not extend to action against China according to defense officials, and President Marcos told reporters that the Philippines would not become a staging post for U.S. military action in the Taiwan Strait.