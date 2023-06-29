Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Unveiling the Future Growth Drivers Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The nuclear medicine market in the Asia-Pacific region witnessed significant growth in recent years. In 2020, its value stood at $4,116.43 million, and it is projected to reach $8,957.89 million by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Radiopharmaceuticals, which are pharmaceutical formulations containing radioactive isotopes, play a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. These substances, such as F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123, are used in diagnostic procedures, while others like I-131, Ir192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 find applications in therapeutic procedures. Nuclear medicine modalities, particularly SPECT and PET, offer convenient and safer alternatives for patients compared to X-rays and other external radiation imaging devices. They are widely used in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as lymphoma, bone metastasis, cancer, and cardiac and neurological disorders.

The growth of the nuclear medicine market in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by the increasing number of cancer cases and growing awareness about nuclear medicine. Patients are attracted to the convenience and minimally invasive nature of radiopharmaceutical treatments compared to traditional chemotherapy. Factors fueling the industry’s expansion include the rising incidence of cardiac patients, the adoption of clear imaging techniques facilitated by diagnostic equipment like PET and SPECT. However, supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and a limited number of trained medical personnel hinder the market’s growth.

The market is categorized based on type, modality, application, and end-user. In terms of type, the diagnostics segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance due to the surge in cancer cases requiring early diagnosis in the Asia-Pacific region. The modality segment includes SPECT, PET, beta emitters, alpha emitters, brachytherapy, and others. SPECT is anticipated to experience extensive growth during the forecast period, driven by its ability to provide multiple 2-D and 3-D images and better visualization for physicians. The market’s application segment comprises oncology, cardiology, thyroid, neurology, and others. Oncology is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing cases of cancer and advancements in radio-therapeutics. The thyroid segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR due to the growing patient population. In terms of end-user, hospitals & diagnostic centers are expected to witness significant growth due to the preference for these facilities.

China is expected to hold the highest revenue share in the forecast period, attributed to its larger targeted population base, increased awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and cardiac ailments, and rising disposable income. India is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR due to the growing patient population in the country.

The Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is characterized by high competitive rivalry among major players. Key companies, including Bracco S.P.A. (Bracco Imaging S.P.A.), Bwx Technologies, Inc. (Nordion, Inc.), Cardinal Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare), FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation), Ion Beam Applications (Ion Beam Applications, SA), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.), Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH), and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, employ growth strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market can benefit from the study’s in-depth analysis, which includes market size, current trends, and future estimations. The analysis enables stakeholders to identify investment opportunities and develop strategic business plans based on regional insights. The profiles and growth strategies of key players are also examined to understand the competitive landscape and potential for market growth.

Key Market Segments:

Type: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Biochemistry Research

Modality: SPECT, PET, Beta Emitters, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy, Others

Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, Others

End User: Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Research Institutes

Country: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

