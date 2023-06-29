Airway Clearance Devices System Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Allergan Plc, Dymedso Inc.

The Global Airway Clearance Devices System report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Airway Clearance Devices System Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Airway Clearance Devices System can be defined as medical devices utilized for removing mucus from the lungs with the use of air pressure, oscillation, or high-frequency sound waves. airway clearance helps loosen mucus in the lungs, so it can be broken up and more easily coughed out, thus it reduces the risk of respiratory infection. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rising adoption of advanced medical solutions as well as innovative product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – in 2019, globally around 3.23 million individuals lost their lives due to Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Around 90% of COPD deaths in people under 70 years of age occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, as per Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – globally around 70,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis and around 1,000 new cases of CF are diagnosed each year. More than 75 percent of people with CF are diagnosed by age 2 and approximately half of the CF population aged 18 or older. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative product to capitalize the growing demand for Airway clearance devices.

For instance, in July 2020, Hillrom launched the Volara System, an oscillation and lung expansion (OLE) therapy, and the Synclara Cough System, a cough assist therapy. Both new devices would be available in the United States. Volara System facilitates OLE therapy, combining Continuous Positive Expiratory Pressure (CPEP), Continuous High-Frequency Oscillation (CHFO) and a nebulizer in one portable device. Whereas, Synclara Cough System uses mechanical insufflation-exsufflation technology to clear secretions from the upper airways. Also, growing air pollution levels worldwide and surging healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of available evidence for effectiveness of these devices coupled with high cost associated with airway clearance devices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Airway Clearance Devices System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of product launches and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising incidences of respiratory disorders and rising healthcare infrastructure in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Airway Clearance Devices System Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allergan Plc

Dymedso Inc.

Electromed Inc. Ltd.

General Physiotherapy Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

International Biophysical Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc.

PARI GmbH,

Thayer Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Positive Expiratory Pressure Airway Clearance Device Systems

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation Airway Clearance Device Systems

Oral High-Frequency Oscillation Airway Clearance Device Systems

High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation Airway Clearance Device Systems

Flutter Airway Clearance Devices

Incentive Spirometry Airway Clearance Device Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

