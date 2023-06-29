Animal Vaccines Market Unveiling the Market Potential Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Animal Vaccines Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global animal vaccines market was valued at $9,093.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $13,780.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of companion animals worldwide and growing awareness about animal health in the livestock and pet sectors. Additionally, the rising consumption of meat and milk products and the emergence of zoonotic diseases contribute to the growth of the animal vaccines market. However, challenges such as high production and storage costs of vaccines, unnecessary excessive administration of vaccines to animals, and a lack of awareness among pet owners regarding animal welfare hinder the market’s expansion.

Veterinary vaccines play a crucial role in safeguarding animal and public health by ensuring the effectiveness of food animal production to meet the growing needs of the human population. These vaccines have also reduced the reliance on heavy antibiotic doses for both food and companion animals. By vaccinating animals, we not only promote their health but also contribute to public health by eliminating zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans. For example, widespread administration of rabies vaccines to domestic and wild animals has significantly reduced human rabies cases in developed countries. Recent advancements in genetic engineering technology have led to the development of innovative vaccines such as gene-deleted marker vaccines, virus-like-particle vaccines, recombinant modified live virus vaccines, chimeric vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The widespread utilization of animal vaccines is essential for effectively controlling animal diseases, and it is crucial to make these vaccines accessible and affordable. Technological advancements in vaccine production have helped reduce the cost of veterinary vaccines.

The animal vaccines market is segmented based on product type, animal type, and region. Product types include attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Animal types encompass companion animals (dogs and cats), livestock animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others), and aquaculture. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Merck & Co.

Zoetis Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Sanofi S.A.

Romvac

Vaxxinova GmbH

Biovac

Anicon Labor GmbH

Merial

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type:

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals Dogs Cats

Livestock Animals Cattle Pigs Poultry Sheep Others (Goats, Horses, Asses, Camels, etc.)

Aquaculture

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



