Blood Collection Devices Market Size To See Booming Growth | Cardinal Health, Inc., Nipro Corporation

The Global Blood Collection Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Blood Collection Devices Market is valued approximately USD 9.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Blood collection devices are a type of medical devices that generally interact with blood to modify the blood composition, plasma, or serum fractions. Blood-dissolving tube additives are a more common product that can affect blood constituent stability and analytical systems. Some other common sort of products is available in the market includes blood tube stoppers, surfactants, clot activators, stopper lubricants, tube walls, and separator gels that may add materials, and play a crucial role in adsorbing blood components, or cooperate with protein and cellular components. Thus, blood collection devices can be a foremost source of preanalytical error in laboratory testing across the world.

The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, the increasing number of product developments, along the growing number of accidents and trauma cases are the primary factors that may stimulate the market demand across the world. In March 2020, Greiner AG (Greiner Bio-One) put forth a great effort in development and advancement of a new cap designed for MiniCollect Capillary Blood Collection Tubes product. This development includes increased ridges and has a deeper surface to deliver upgraded grip, overlays cap rim at the top of the tube, thereby providing a better grip during the product usage.

As a result, these market development in blood collection devices by prominent market players will fuel the growth outlook during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing blood donation campaigns further paves the market growth globally. However, the unavailability of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of liquid biopsy technology uses blood collection devices to provide ease-of-use in the diagnostic process and better accuracy and precision is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global blood collection devices market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, high R&D spending on the healthcare activities, and availability of government fundings to develop new blood related equipment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of favorable government policies, growing R&D activities, as well as increasing number of startups and biotech companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Collection Devices market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG.

Nipro Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Grenier, Inc.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needles/ Holders

Blood Collection Sets

Others

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

By End User

Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

