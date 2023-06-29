Clinical Nutrition Market Insights Unveiled Forecasting Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Clinical Nutrition Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for clinical nutrition was valued at $313.578 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $552.503 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the period from 2019 to 2026. Clinical nutrition products are pharmaceutical products that aid in maintaining patient health by improving the metabolic system through the provision of essential supplements such as minerals and vitamins. They are used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases that impact the intake, absorption, and metabolism of dietary constituents, and they contribute to health promotion and prevention of diet-related diseases. Clinical nutrition is employed in various settings, including acute and ambulatory care, cardiac rehabilitation, renal dialysis, diabetes management, pediatrics, nutrition support, cancer treatment, trauma care, wellness centers, and community-based intervention programs.

The demand for clinical nutrition is increasing due to the rise in chronic and lifestyle-related diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes mellitus. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the presence of baby boomers further drive market growth. Government investments in healthcare research and development also contribute to the expansion of the clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and stringent regulations impede market growth. On the other hand, advancements in clinical nutrition, increasing demand in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, and the growing utilization of nutritional products in home care settings present lucrative opportunities for global clinical nutrition market players.

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented based on the route of administration, application, end user, and region. The route of administration includes oral, enteral, and parenteral. The application segment comprises cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others. In terms of end users, the market is categorized into pediatric, adults, and geriatric. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Lonza Ltd

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application:

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End User:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Spain Italy UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan India China Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



