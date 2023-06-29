Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Cerner Corporation, Cognizant

The Global Healthcare IT Solutions report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities use information systems that are developed, designed, created, and maintained by healthcare IT, also known as healthcare information technology. Healthcare IT has several benefits and prospects for enhancing and altering healthcare, including bettering clinical results, lowering human error rates, increasing practice efficiency, simplifying care coordination, and collecting data over time. Government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions are the reasons behind the increasing use of Healthcare IT Solutions across the forecast period. For Instance: In January 2021, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced plans to implement the Epic EHR system developed by Epis Systems Corp. Adena also expanded its partnership with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to connect with new partners in the state and leverage the medical center’s health IT expertise and resources to further optimize the EHR platform, enabling advanced patient care. Furthermore, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) reports that nearly 64% of U.S. adults have a mobile app to track health metrics.

The most popular mHealth apps in use today include diet and calorie counters, weight monitors, exercise and fitness trackers, blood sugar and blood pressure tools, sleep monitoring apps, medication management, and menstrual cycle trackers which is likely to increase the market growth of Healthcare IT Solutions during the forecast period. however, IT infrastructure constraints in developing countries and high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium sized hospitals in emerging countries may pose severe threat to the market in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The rising prevalence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries across the globe. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions and the need for the accurate and timely exchange of patient health records. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising medical tourism, implementation of IT programs, and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare IT Solutions Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

Change Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

Dell Technologies INC.

GE Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

IBM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Healthcare Providers Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware

By End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

