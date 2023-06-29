Healthcare BPO Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | Accenture, Cognizant

The Global Healthcare BPO report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Healthcare BPO Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Healthcare BPO helps in Outsourcing a business activity or process to provide support (administrative or otherwise) to healthcare organizations, staff, and institutions. Coding, billing, transcription, and other common outsourcing projects fall under this category. The healthcare BPO sector handles a variety of activities covering data entry to medical claims processing services. Pressure to lower the escalating healthcare expenditures, insufficient internal expertise in end-use industries, and expanding outsourcing in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors are the reasons behind the increasing use of Healthcare BPO across the forecast period. For Instance: In India, Healthcare BPO and IT services provider has acquired land from IT Service provider to deliver advanced healthcare BPO and IT services to their clients in the healthcare revenue and payer market. Furthermore, in May 2021, NTT DATA signed a multi-year agreement with Score Data to deploy the latter’s nudge engines along with NTT DATA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that predict the risk for early onset of chronic diseases for health insurance and provider communities is likely to increase the market growth for the Healthcare BPO during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6013

However, hidden outsourcing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Moreover, the factors such as growing adoption of artificial intelligence-based tools for drug discovery and advanced data management analytics are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare BPO Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing need for cost management and process efficiencies among pharmaceutical companies along with adoption of AI for drug discovery. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing establishments of call centers and customer services, the emergence of next-generation services like big data analytics, cloud services, and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare BPO Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Accenture

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Service

Xerox Corporation

WNS (Holdings ) Limited

NTT Data Corporation

Mphasis

Wipro

IBM

Sutherland Global (US)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6013

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider Service:

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Enrollment

Patient Care

By Payer Service:

Claims Management

Product Development & Business Acquisition(PDBA)

Member Management

Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

HR Services

Billing and Accounts management service

BY Life Science Service:

Manufacturing

R&D

Non-Clinical Services

Other Non-Clinical Services

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6013

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6013

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com