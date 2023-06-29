Endodontic Consumables Market Unveiling Market Opportunities Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Endodontic Consumables Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global endodontic consumables market witnessed a valuation of $1,234.0 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach $1,956.51 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Endodontics, a branch of dentistry focused on the treatment of dental pulp and surrounding root tissues, encompasses various procedures such as root canal therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.

Market Drivers: The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a rise in the prevalence of dental diseases like gum disease, cavities, and dental pulp conditions, a surge in demand for root canal procedures, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and an upsurge in dental tourism. For instance, the World Health Organization reported that approximately 2.3 billion people worldwide were diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth in 2020. Additionally, the aging population is more susceptible to dental disorders and tooth loss due to weakened jaw muscles and medication intake, leading to reduced saliva flow and increased tooth decay. With the global population aged 60 and above projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050, the demand for endodontic consumables is expected to grow due to the rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of periodontal diseases.

Role in Healthcare: Endodontic consumables play a vital role in the global healthcare sector, particularly in the root canal procedure. The manufacturing of various devices, such as endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers, contributes to market growth. Increased investment in research and development by healthcare sectors to develop new endodontic consumable devices further drives market expansion. Additionally, the adoption of new technologies presents lucrative opportunities for market growth. For instance, the launch of the element e-motion Endodontics motor with next-generation adaptive motion technology by KaVo Kerr in May 2019 has enhanced cutting efficiency and file protection against separation, transportation, and deformation.

Challenges and Opportunities: However, the market growth may face hindrances due to the side effects and risks associated with endodontic consumables, primarily observed during root canal procedures. Brittle teeth are among the severe side effects reported. On the other hand, the increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies contributes to overall economic growth, leading to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure. This creates favorable conditions for key players to enter emerging markets, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the endodontic consumables market.

Market Segmentation: The global endodontic consumables market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. In terms of products, the market includes endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files, instrumental in root canal treatment, are further categorized based on material (stainless steel files and alloy foils) and type (handheld RC files and rotary files). The end user segment comprises dental clinics, hospitals, and dental academic research institutes.

Regional Analysis: The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) regions. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the key regions analyzed in detail. North America encompasses the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while Europe includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific consists of Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Players: The report provides a comprehensive competitive analysis, highlighting key market players such as Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, EdgeEndo, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., and Septodont Holding.

