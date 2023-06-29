Drug-Eluting Stents Market Unveiling the Growth Trajectory Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Drug-Eluting Stents Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Drug-eluting stents (DES) are cylindrical stents that aid in improving blood flow through arteries by reducing blockages. They are primarily used in percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty procedures. The market offers two types of DES: polymer-based coating DES and polymer-free coating DES. Polymer-based drug-eluting coating stents are designed to release drugs consistently and controlled into the arteries. They are utilized in treating coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Overview:

Market Value (2019): $6,382 million

Projected Market Value (2027): $8,777 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR, Forecast Period): 8.7%

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure worldwide has led to a rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVD), coronary heart disease, and heart failure. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the drug-eluting stents market during the forecast period. Additionally, the surge in product approvals, the popularity of polymer technology for stent production, and supportive reimbursement policies by governments are key factors fueling market growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is propelled by the rise in the geriatric population, which is at high risk of developing arterial disorders. However, product recalls and associated risks with DES impede market growth. On the other hand, the growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

In-depth analysis of the market, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities.

Quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, enabling stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of four regions to determine existing opportunities.

Thorough analysis of key player profiles and growth strategies to understand the competitive landscape.

Key Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Alvimedica

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group

Biotronik Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group (Cook Medical)

Medtronic Plc

Stentys SA

Terumo Corporation

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (Not profiled in the report, available upon request):

Lepu Medical Technology

Shandong JW Medical Systems

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Coating:

Polymer-Based Coating Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable

Polymer-Free Coating Microporous Surface Microstructured Surface Slotted Tubular Surface Nanoporous Surface



Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



