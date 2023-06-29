Alexa
Muslim pilgrims take part in symbolic stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

By Associated Press
2023/06/29 20:06
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mec...
Pilgrims receive free cold drinks after they cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage...
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mec...
An Iranian pilgrim walks to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near th...
Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the h...
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mec...
An Iranian pilgrim casts a stone at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly...
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimag...
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimag...
A pilgrim prepares to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holl...
Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the h...
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mec...
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world ...
Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around t...
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate ...

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil on Thursday in the final days of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

This year's pilgrimage was the first in three years to be held without coronavirus restrictions and drew over 1.8 million Muslims from all corners of the earth.

The pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam, required of all Muslims at least once in their lives if they are able. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply spiritual journey that wipes away sins and affirms the unity of the worldwide Muslim community.

It began with pilgrims circling the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, the cube-shaped structure to which Muslims face during their five daily prayers. The spiritual high point came on Tuesday. That's when pilgrims flocked to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.

During the final three days of the Hajj, pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil, a reenactment of the temptation of the Prophet Ibrahim as related in Muslim traditions. Christian and Jewish traditions refer to him as Abraham.

Those three days coincide with Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, when Muslims the world over slaughter sheep and cattle and share the meat with the poor.

This year the Hajj was held in intense heat, with daytime temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). The Saudi Health Ministry said it treated thousands of pilgrims for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.