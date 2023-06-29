Taiwan to ban food utensils made of biodegradable plastic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday (June 29) said its ban on disposable food utensils made of biodegradable plastic will go into effect on Aug. 1.

The EPA said that to prevent biodegradable plastics from affecting Taiwan's recycling system and to reduce disposable tableware, it has amended its regulations to ban the use of disposable food utensils made from a plastic called polylactide (PLA). Eight venues will be barred from using such PLA-made tableware, including the public sector, public and private schools, department stores and malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience store chains, and fast food chains.

The items that these venues are barred from providing include cups, bowls, plates, saucers, lunch boxes, and trays made from PLA. Venues that breach the new ban will face fines of between NT$1,200 (US$38) and NT$6,000, pursuant to the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法).

The EPA said that items made from PLA do not decompose as easily as previously believed unless under certain conditions and Taiwan does not have adequate facilities to recycle this type of plastic. In addition, because the appearance of PLA products is very similar to those made of polystyrene, they add to confusion during the recycling process.