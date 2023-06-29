Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tibetan leader-in-exile says Taiwan-China war unlikely at present

Chinese Communist Party will only launch attack if survival threatened: Penpa Tsering

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/29 17:42
Tibetan leader-in-exile Penpa Tsering (left) speaking in New Delhi Tuesday. 

Tibetan leader-in-exile Penpa Tsering (left) speaking in New Delhi Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tibetan leader Penpa Tsering said China would not launch a military conflict with Taiwan unless the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was facing extinction, reports said Wednesday (June 28).

Penpa was elected Sikyong or prime minister of the Central Tibetan Administration in India in 2021. He was speaking in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 27) at a seminar hosted by the Center for China Analysis and Strategy, CNA reported.

The priority for China’s leaders was to maintain their hold on power, and launching a war against Taiwan or India at this time was too risky, according to Penpa. Only if CCP rule was directly endangered, were they likely to resort to violence and aggression against Taiwan to try and defuse domestic tension, he said.

The Tibetan leader-in-exile also cautioned other countries to be more careful about their trade relations with China. The world had raised a giant dragon feeding on trade surpluses, but it had no way of controlling that dragon’s actions, Penpa said.
Taiwan-China conflict
Taiwan-China war
Penpa Tsering
Tibet
Center for China Analysis and Strategy
Chinese Communist Party

RELATED ARTICLES

US lawmaker predicts Taiwan-China war much sooner than 2027
US lawmaker predicts Taiwan-China war much sooner than 2027
2023/06/16 20:51
China poses clear and present danger to Taiwan says House Foreign Affairs chair
China poses clear and present danger to Taiwan says House Foreign Affairs chair
2023/05/26 16:45
Taiwan fines Taiwanese woman for attending China’s National People’s Congress
Taiwan fines Taiwanese woman for attending China’s National People’s Congress
2023/05/19 20:42
Foreign minister pans Elon Musk for buying into Chinese propaganda
Foreign minister pans Elon Musk for buying into Chinese propaganda
2023/05/19 16:12
UMC founder to Foxconn founder Terry Gou: Taiwan’s biggest problem is China
UMC founder to Foxconn founder Terry Gou: Taiwan’s biggest problem is China
2023/05/10 12:05