AI in Computer Vision Market 2023: Big Things are Happening in Development and Future Assessment by 2030

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the AI in Computer Vision Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

The Global AI in Computer Vision Market size was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, AWS, Google, Facebook, Xilinx, BASLER AG,]

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Storage

Software

By Machine Learning Model

Supervised Learning

Convolutional Neural Network

Recurrent Neural Network

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

By Function

Training

Inference

By Application

Non-industrial

Industrial

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global AI in Computer Vision Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

