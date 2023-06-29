Sequence of Events Recorder Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of USD 29.9 million By 2031

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Sequence of Events Recorder Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

The global sequence of events recorder market was valued at USD 22.9 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 29.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Qualitrol Corp, Ronan Engineering Company, Emerson, Eaton, E-MAX Instruments, General Electric, Delphin Technology, METEK, Chino Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Cyber Sciences, Pacific Microsystems, Schneider Electric]

By Mount Type

Rack-mounted

Rail-mounted

By End-User

Data Center

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

