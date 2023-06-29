Alexa
AIT director praises Taiwan-US cybersecurity cooperation

US Commerce Department cybersecurity delegation to visit Taiwan in September

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/29 16:43
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk speaks at the Taiwan-U.S. Financial Cybersecurity Summit in Taipei Thursday. 

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk speaks at the Taiwan-U.S. Financial Cybersecurity Summit in Taipei Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cooperation between Taiwan and the United States on cybersecurity is resulting in more reliable supply chains, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said Thursday (June 29).

She was speaking at the Taiwan-U.S. Financial Cybersecurity Summit in Taipei City. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also attended the event, which was jointly organized by AIT and the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The U.S. representative in Taiwan pointed out how the financial sector often faced ransomware and hacker attacks. Washington had already contacted Taiwan and other countries with similar values to cooperate on cybersecurity, not only to improve the situation inside the U.S. but to establish reliable international supply chains, she said.

Oudkirk warned that the tactics used by hackers were continually changing. Cybersecurity equaled national security, she said, adding that there was a lot of work ahead.

Thursday’s summit was only the beginning, with a special cybersecurity delegation from the U.S. Commerce Department planning to visit Taiwan in September, according to Oudkirk.
