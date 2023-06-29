AIT director praises Taiwan-US cybersecurity cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cooperation between Taiwan and the United States on cybersecurity is resulting in more reliable supply chains, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said Thursday (June 29).

She was speaking at the Taiwan-U.S. Financial Cybersecurity Summit in Taipei City. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also attended the event, which was jointly organized by AIT and the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The U.S. representative in Taiwan pointed out how the financial sector often faced ransomware and hacker attacks. Washington had already contacted Taiwan and other countries with similar values to cooperate on cybersecurity, not only to improve the situation inside the U.S. but to establish reliable international supply chains, she said.

Oudkirk warned that the tactics used by hackers were continually changing. Cybersecurity equaled national security, she said, adding that there was a lot of work ahead.

Thursday’s summit was only the beginning, with a special cybersecurity delegation from the U.S. Commerce Department planning to visit Taiwan in September, according to Oudkirk.