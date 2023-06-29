Taiwan vice premier meets with secretary-general of Japan’s ruling LDP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) met with Motegi Toshimitsu, secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Tokyo on Wednesday (June 28).

During his meeting with the LDP secretary-general, Motegi called Taiwan an important partner to Japan and a friend with shared values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, CNA reported. He also noted the two countries have close economic relationships and regular personnel exchanges.

“I hope that the relationship between Japan and Taiwan continues to develop further,” Nikkei cited Motegi as saying.

Meanwhile, Cheng said that Taiwan and Japan had very close economic and trade relations, while also facing shared geopolitical challenges, per Nikkei. He also brought up the chip fab in Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture that is currently being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

The vice premier also said Taipei and Tokyo should work together on combining Japan’s technical know-how and R&D strengths with Taiwan’s manufacturing capabilities on things like developing chips, green energy, and low-carbon transformation, CNA said.

On Monday (June 26), Cheng also met with LDP Vice President Aso Taro and lawmaker Suzuki Keisuke, who heads an LDP project team on Taiwan policy, per Nikkei.

Cheng led a delegation of economic officials on a four-day visit to Tokyo from June 26-29. Cheng is the first sitting Taiwan vice premier to visit Japan in 29 years, Nikkei cited Taiwanese media as saying.