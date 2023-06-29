Taiwan considering hiring more Filipino workers, offering permanent residency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told Philippine media that Taiwan is considering hiring more Filipino workers, permitting them to stay for a longer period of time, and allowing them to apply for permanent residency.

In an interview with the Philippine Star published on Thursday (June 29), Wu said, The discussion has been underway for some time... they might even be able to apply for permanent residency here in Taiwan." However, he said he could not provide details until a decision is finalized.

In addition, Wu said that Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan have become an “integral part of Taiwanese society and their presence in Taiwan is appreciated.” According to the Ministry of Labor, at the end of April 2023, there were 154,027 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, accounting for 21% of Taiwan's total workforce of foreign workers in industry and social welfare. Meanwhile, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) estimates the number of OFWs in Taiwan to be even higher at 200,000.

However, Wu said that if the Philippine government does not grant reciprocal treatment to Taiwanese, provide them with electronic visas, visa waiver status, or a landing visa, it will be difficult for the Taiwan government to extend visa-exempt entry to Filipinos.

Wu expressed hope that the Philippine government considers offering visa-free status to Taiwanese tourists visiting the Philippines. He added that “If the Philippine government can do that, I’m sure it’ll make it so much more convenient and easy for Taiwan to consider the extension of the visa."

The visa waiver for Filipino travelers to Taiwan is set to expire on July 31. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila was cited as stating that following the expiration, Taiwan will reassess whether to continue the visa-exempt privileges for Philippine passport holders.