Middle East Hot Melt Adhesives Market Business Expansion Strategies for the Market in 2023-2031 | CAGR of 5.67%

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Middle East Hot Melt Adhesives Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.67 percent.

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

A type of thermoplastic adhesive substance known as hot melt adhesives (HMA) are utilized in a wide range of industrial settings, including construction and packaging. Also known as hot glue, these are applied to a specific area with a hot glue gun that melts the adhesive with a heating element. Because they do not contain formaldehyde, which has a number of adverse effects on human and environmental health, hot melt adhesives are gaining popularity worldwide.

Due to the rising construction of residential and commercial infrastructure, which increased the need for these adhesives for multipurpose applications like bonding glass to walls, flooring, and other surfaces, the region experienced significant demand for these adhesives. In addition, to lessen their dependence on an oil-focused economy, which has led to an increase in demand for hot melt adhesives in recent years, nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and others are concentrating on expanding non-oil sectors like retail, hospitality, tourism, and others. In addition, the expanding healthcare sector in these nations contributed further to the historical surge in demand for hot melt adhesives.

The need to seal disposable hygienic products in clinics and labs to prevent safety hazards and implement safe disposal procedures for used products drove the expansion. In addition, countries in the Middle East, like Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, have put a lot of emphasis on improving the healthcare system in an effort to cut down on medical tourism from outside the region and provide world-class facilities for treating patients inside the country. As a result, it is anticipated that demand for these adhesives to seal disposable used products will continue to rise in the coming years.

Also, the growing online business area in the locale is another element driving the requirement for hot soften cements for the purpose of bundling in distribution centers and the food and refreshments industry. These adhesives are safe to ship goods from warehouses to end-use industries because they are used with glue guns to seal airtight packages. In addition, in recent years, the requirement for bio-based adhesives has increased in order to meet countries’ sustainability goals and practices due to the adoption of bio-based hot melt adhesives for food packaging. As a result, demand for these adhesives is anticipated to rise in the coming years as a result of emerging e-commerce sectors and various government initiatives to improve the food and beverage industry.

Demand for bio-based hot melt adhesives has increased significantly in end-user industries like packaging and consumer goods in recent years as a result of rising government initiatives to achieve a sustainable environment. This is a key trend in the market that will propel market growth. Alongside this, the strength and application presented by the normal bio-compounds and bio-materials are both high-performing and reasonable contrasted with ordinary hot soften cements, further decidedly influencing the market development.

In addition, major market players like Henkel and Jowat have been inclined to introduce bio-based hot melt adhesives in order to meet the requirements of the food packaging industries and pursue sustainable practices at the same time. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for eco-friendly products like bio-based hot melt adhesives will expand in the coming years.

Segmentation of the Market by Types of Resin:

Other thermoplastic polyurethane and styrene-butadiene copolymers (such as phenoxy resins and polyesters)

The use of thermoplastic polyurethane-based hot melt adhesive in a variety of industries like electronics, e-commerce, and warehouses, among others, is on the rise. including businesses’ high-volume production of these adhesives. These hot melt adhesives, which look like resin, are non-toxic, set quickly, are resistant to temperature and weather, and are affordable in any volume. As a result, thermoplastic polyurethane saw significant demand over time due to its properties and numerous applications.

Applications requiring strict end-product protection and simplified and streamlined manufacturing frequently employ these adhesives. Automotive, electronics, medical, furniture, and packaging are all applications for these adhesives. Due to their compatibility with a wide range of substrates, including composites, papers, rubber, plastics, ceramics, metals, glass, and wood, hot-melt adhesives are rapidly gaining popularity.

Thermoplastic polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives are typically applied by extruding, rolling, or spraying because of their high melt viscosity and suitability for the tasks for which they are intended. As a result, in recent years, the demand for thermoplastic polyurethane was significantly higher than that for any other resin.

Considering End Users:

Electronics, healthcare, and various other industries (such as paper, board, and textiles)

Due to the adaptability of resin-based hot melt adhesives and their long-lasting durability in automotive work applications, the automotive sector accounted for the majority of end-use consumption of hot melt adhesives throughout history. In addition, a number of automotive applications necessitate materials that are extremely resistant to heat and can maintain the integrity of the components for an extended period of time, increasing the adhesive’s dependability for automotive players.

Furthermore, because these adhesives aid in the removal of paintwork dents, automobile manufacturers have increased their reliance on them in recent years. As a result, the automotive industry’s demand for hot melt adhesive is anticipated to rise, contributing to market expansion between 2023 and 2028.

Country Scenery The market expands geographically across:

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for the majority of the demand for hot melt adhesives throughout history. The growing demand for packaging materials in a variety of sectors, including the food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries, is to blame for the expansion of the market. The growing popularity of e-commerce and online retailing is fueling market expansion by increasing the demand for packaging materials that guarantee the secure delivery of goods to customers. These adhesives are widely used in the UAE by the food and beverage industry. The food packaging industry makes use of these adhesives to seal pouches, cartons, and trays to keep food fresh and prevent contamination.

Hot melt adhesives are also utilized in the healthcare industry for the production of adhesive bandages and the packaging of medical equipment and devices. Consequently, the flooding government drives to foster the medical services area as need might arise for hot soften cement from the bundling business is expected to help the income of the market in the impending years.

Recent Changes Made by Leading Businesses in 2022: Jowat SE announced the launch of a hot melt adhesive product line designed specifically for use in environmentally friendly adhesives in a wide range of packaging processes.

2019: Sika bought Crevo-Hengxin, a Chinese company that makes silicone sealants and adhesives that are used in construction and industry in the region.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor: Demand for Hot Melt Adhesives will be fueled by the expanding e-commerce sector in Middle Eastern nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, has seen significant expansion as a result of rising consumer and fast-moving consumer goods demand. The e-commerce industry expanded as a result of an increasing number of people using the internet and a population that is familiar with technology. As the e-commerce industry expanded, so did the demand for hot melt adhesives that can be used with glue guns to seal cartons.

Additionally, as incomes have increased and living standards have improved, there has been an increase in the demand for a wide range of goods, such as healthcare products, beverages, and food products that make use of these adhesives to fold cartons. Accordingly, the development of the online business area would bring about extra stockroom space, which would drive up the necessity for such cements to seal containers before long, in this manner supporting the market development of hot soften glues in the Center East district.

Possible Limitation: Hot melt adhesives are more expensive than other kinds of adhesives, like water-solvent and solvent-based adhesives. This makes them less popular with end users. These adhesives can only be used in end-user industries like automotive, packaging, etc. because of their thermal load property. because they are more sensitive than others. Subsequently, this cutoff the reception of these glues among unavoidable end-clients, especially little and medium-sized undertakings. Besides, some end-clients are not completely mindful of the advantages and benefits presented by hot soften cement, as most would consider to be normal to obstruct the market development during the gauge time frame.

