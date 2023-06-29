Neural Processor Market Outlook 2023-2030 Trends, Forecasts, and Insights

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Neural Processor Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Neural Processor Market is valued approximately USD 162.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Neural Processor is a specialized circuit that implements all the control and arithmetic logic required to run machine learning algorithms, often by working on predictive models like artificial neural networks or random forests. Neural processors can be built digitally or analogically. The Neural Processor market is expanding because of factors such as increasing adoption of machine learning and adoption of artificial intelligence. However, lack of skilled workforce may halt market growth.

According to the Statista, in 2021, the market for artificial intelligence was estimated at USD 15.84 billion. The source projected that the value would increase to more than USD 107.5 billion by 2028. Machine learning is a large market, encompassing the majority of AI software and projects. In line with this, the machine learning market is also the largest segment of the AI market. This market is expected to grow from around 22.6 billion U.S. dollars to nearly 126 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Moreover, the market for quantum computing is likely to be the largest contributor to the market for quantum technologies, as optimistic forecasts suggest that the market revenue has the potential to amount to 93 billion U.S. dollars by 2040. Other segments in the market for quantum technologies include quantum sensing and quantum communications. However, the high cost of Neural Processor stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Neural Processor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of exited key market players. According to the Statista, in 2022, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in North America is projected to be worth 24.9 billion U.S. dollars, making it a major AI regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid adoption of AI to improve consumer services and reduce operational costs in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

HRL Laboratories, LLC,

Applied Brain Research,

Aspinity, Inc.

Bitbrain Technologies,

Halo Neuroscience,

General Vision, Inc.,

BrainChip, Inc.,

BrainCo, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Fraud Detection

Hardware Diagnostics

Financial Forecasting

Image Optimization

Other

By End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Defense Agencies

Media

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World