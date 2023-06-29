Network Equipment Market Segmentation 2023-2030 Trends, Growth, and Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Network Equipment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Network Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 142.70 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Information packets are combined, divided, switched, amplified, or directed along a computer or telecommunications network using network equipment. The group of parts utilised to build the network infrastructure makes up the network equipment. The market comprises of hardware, software, and associated services for network equipment. One of the main reasons influencing demand for network equipment is the growing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices across commercial, consumer, and industrial infrastructure. The usage of connected devices within enterprises to extract pertinent information from business data is predicted to increase further with the introduction of 5G technology. Moreover, rising technological advancement in the market is creating lucrative growth for the market over the forecast period.

The growing deployment of 5G technology is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period. In January 2021, U.S. ignite began a technology pilot programme at the San Diego-based Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar’s 5G Living Lab. Along with this, In August 2022, the Indian army has also developed the 5G network which is majorly used to improve the communication and get the high-speed data for the better network for the operational requirements. However, the high cost of Network Equipment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Network Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific is dominating as well as fastest growing region in 2021. Due to the region’s propensity for embracing new technologies, there is a significant penetration of next-generation network infrastructure and equipment. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced that it would look into uplink spectrum reconstruction, green air interfaces, ultra-high bandwidth, ELAA-MM, and native intelligence to help operators build “1+1+N” 5.5G networks and upgrade network capabilities in April 2022 at the Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2022. The dominance of the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to be maintained by such advancements across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Broadcom

ALE International (Alcatel-Lucent)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Connectivity:

2G/3G

4G LTE

5G

By Network Type:

Public Network

Private Network

By End-user:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World