Containerized Data Center Market Industry Analysis 2023-2030 Size, Trends, and Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Containerized Data Center Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Containerized Data Center Market is valued approximately USD 7.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A shipping container that has been outfitted to house IT equipment is a containerized data centre. Servers, storage units, networking hardware, uninterruptible power supply, generators, and cooling equipment may all be customized to fit inside the container. The demand for data centres has increased as a result of the rapid and aggressive development of technologies like the Internet of Things, cloud computing, edge computing, and big data that have been driven by the expansion of the digital economy. High data volume generated by these technologies’ places new demands on data centre performance and processing, which ultimately fuels the demand for containerized data centre solutions and services. In addition, it is anticipated that the market for containerized data centres would expand more quickly due to the requirement for quick deployment, durability, portability, high scalability, and energy efficiency. Moreover, growing initiatives by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

According to the Statista, number of data centers is increasing worldwide for instance 487 data centres in Germany, there were 2,701 data centres in the United States as of January 2022. With 456, the United Kingdom was the third-highest country in terms of data centres, after China 443. Thus, presence of data centers is driving the growth for containerized data center over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Containerized Data Center stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Containerized Data Center Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded Containers and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to the CDC, there will be roughly 37.3 million diabetics in the United States in 2020, including 28.7 million diagnosed and 8.5 million undiagnosed cases. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Dell Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Delta Power Solutions

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Container offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Container:

20 Feet Container

40 Feet Container

Customized Container

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Sized Organizations

Large Size Organizations

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World