Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Insights 2023-2030 Key Findings, Growth Factors, and Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2413

Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Refurbished phones are used devices that have been returned and fixed so they can be sold once more. Refurbished phones are referred to as gadgets that users or customers often sent back during the 30-day cooling-off period after signing up for a contract, according to several networks and stores. The vendor frequently does testing, such as checking the battery’s charge and evaluating the cameras’ and buttons’ performance. The market for refurbished and used mobile phones is growing as a result of factors like increased consumer dependence on smartphone devices globally and an increase in the number of businesses offering EMI alternatives for phones.

The market is witnessing a several players who are making strategic investments and acquisitions to tap into growing refurbished and used phones market. For instance, in January 2022, Flipkart Group announced the acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics recommence company, as part of efforts to strengthen its recommence business and it would enhance its recommence business after-sale offerings for its customers in the smartphones segment. Chip shortages and supply chain issues are also advancing the refurbishing industry. To address this demand, companies are turning to refurbished phone suppliers, which is anticipated to drive the refurbished and used phones market. Additionally, an increase in e-commerce platform adoption by both buyers and sellers is fostering industry expansion. However, scarcity of top models in the refurbished market and Limitation in warranty period of refurbished and used smartphone stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for smart phones, rising development of network infrastructure. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for smart phones.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2413

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc

AT&T Inc

Cashify

eBay

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Paytm

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Verizon Communication Inc

Walmart

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Refurbished Phones

Used Phones

By Price Range:

Low Price (Below $200)

Mid Price ($200 to $500)

Premium (Above $500)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2413

By Application:

Individual

Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World