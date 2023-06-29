Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2023 Current Landscape and Future Growth Potential 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Broadcasting and Cable TV Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Broadcasting & Cable TV Market is valued approximately USD 320.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Delivering music or video to a targeted audience across any electronic mass communication medium typically the electromagnetic spectrum in one-to-many models is known as broadcasting. It is a term that is used to describe radio and television broadcasts. The Broadcasting & Cable TV market is expanding because of factors such as increasing adoption of smart TVs and digitization Of Video and Content Distribution Process. However, incremental Transition from Cable Tv to Ott Media Streaming Platforms may halt market growth.

As per Statista, in year 2021 the revenue from OTT TV and video across the globe stood at USD 135.1 billion which increased to USD 157.3 billion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach at USD 242.9 billion by year 2028. Thus, rising adoption of over-the-top TV and Video is fostering the market growth. As with the rising adoption of OTT TV the demand for broadcasting and cable TV would also rise. In addition, with the advent of 5g Delivery Model, there has been rise in adoption of broadcasting and cable TV. Additionally, government attempts in developing nations like India to digitize broadcasting technology and internet services are encouraging an increase in demand for broadcasting & cable TV services. The dissemination of legitimate and original material is made possible by strict government laws and regulations against content piracy, which ensures stable market growth during the projection period.

The key regions considered for the Global Broadcasting & Cable TV Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in preference of OTT media streaming application and platform. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the affordable availability of high-speed internet and growing trends in IPTV adoption are contributing to the broadcasting and cable TV industry’s stable expansion. Additionally, the existence of a sizeable population of families in rural areas of developing nations like India, combined with the accessibility of reliable internet connections, is providing the Asia Pacific market with tremendous potential opportunities..

Major market players included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC)

DISH Network L.L.C.

Discovery Communications, Inc.

FOX

Tata Sky Ltd

The wall Disney Company

ViacomCBS Inc.

YouTube LLC

British Broadcasting Corporation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Technology:

Cable Tv

Satellite Tv

Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

Digital Terrain TV (DTT)

By Revenue Channel:

Advertising

Subscription

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World