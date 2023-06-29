Generative AI Market 2023 Analysis and Growth Forecast 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Generative AI Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Generative AI Market is valued at approximately USD 8339.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.73% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that uses machine learning algorithms to produce new, original data or material. This is specially designed to generate images, music, text, or other types of media. Additionally, generative AI has been tested in business to improve data for robotics process automation as well as in manufacturing as a tool for fast prototyping (RPA). The surge in the demand for machine learning and deep learning, coupled with the increasing adoption of transformers applications are the key factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

The increasing government initiatives in artificial intelligence are acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the global market. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence the Biden administration reported that the Biden administration’s fiscal 2023 budget plan is for raising the government R&D budget to USD 204 billion, a 28% increase over financial year 2021 authorized levels. Part of that funding is likely to support new and existing National AI Research Institutes to bring federal, state, and local agencies together with the private sector, non-profits, and academics to tackle AI based research and workforce development challenges. Therefore, these aforementioned factors are likely to exhibit a positive influence on market expansion at a substantial rate. Moreover, the increasing use of generative AI for building virtual worlds in the metaverse, as well as rising investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of skilled professionals is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Generative AI Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue of USD 3059.5, owing to the rising funding investment of Artificial intelligence services, and rising initiatives for the adoption of generative AI applications in the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 37.65% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising deployment of AI related technologies, rising investment in AI technologies, rising research and development of Generative AI, and rising animation industry in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Synthesia

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Genie AI Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Google LLC

Microsoft

Adobe

Rephrase.ai

D-ID

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Transformers

Variational auto-encoders

Diffusion Networks

By End-use:

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World