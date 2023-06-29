Digital Tattoos Market 2023 Overview and Expansion Opportunities 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Digital Tattoos Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Digital Tattoos Market is valued at approximately USD 104.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.97% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A digital tattoo is a type of temporary tattoo that is outfitted with electronics including sensors or an NFC chip and used for the wearer’s skin. The growing advancements in materials science and circuit printing technology have transformed circuit boards into circuit films. The increase in the popularity of tattoos among the young generation, and surging demand for smart wearable devices are the key factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the rising deployment of digital tattoos in the healthcare industry is further stipulating the market growth in the global market. Rising technological developments like NFC which is made of semiconductor chips are playing a vital role in improving the healthcare sector. According to Statista, in 2023 the Digital Health market is projected to reach USD 170.20 billion in revenue and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 10.78% between 2023 to 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 256.30 billion by 2027. Thereby, the growth of digital health is exhibiting a positive influence on the development of the market. Moreover, the growing research and development programs, as well as start-ups investing in research and development (R&D) for digital tattoos are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, data breach risk is associated with digital tattoos that stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Tattoos Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue valued at USD 35.6 million, owing to the rising adoption of healthcare monitoring across the healthcare sector, along with surging demand for smart wearable devices. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising digitalization in the medical sector rising demand for wearable devices, and increasing research and development activities in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Google LLC

Tin-Tin Tatouages

NewDealDesign

Motorola Mobility LLC.

VivaLNK, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

LG Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Digital Tattoo

Nano Tattoo

Graphene Tattoo

Living Tattoo

Others

By Application:

Experiment and Research

Teaching

Commercial

Medical

Electronic

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World