Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces

Private sector representatives still traveling to Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/29 13:54
Chinese officials from nine provinces will not be attending a July travel fair in Taipei. 

Chinese officials from nine provinces will not be attending a July travel fair in Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has rejected applications by officials from nine Chinese provinces to attend a travel fair in July, reports said on Thursday (June 29).

While travel agencies and exhibitors from China will still be allowed to attend the July 14-17 event in Taipei City, the government refused all applications from officials, per CNA. As a result, only about one-third of the 212 Chinese who wanted to attend the fair will be allowed to enter Taiwan.

A task force formed by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the National Immigration Agency (NIA), and the Tourism Bureau was in charge of reviewing the cases of Chinese citizens. The reason for the refusal was not immediately clear.

Taiwanese businesspeople said that although Chinese government officials will not be present, private sector representatives are still traveling to Taiwan, so there will still be exchanges, per CNA.
Taiwan-China relations
Taiwan-China travel
travel fair
Mainland Affairs Council
NIA
Tourism Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Tourism Bureau present at largest travel fair in Philippines
Taiwan Tourism Bureau present at largest travel fair in Philippines
2023/06/27 15:58
Taiwan promotes tourism at The Oculus in New York
Taiwan promotes tourism at The Oculus in New York
2023/06/24 14:03
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
2023/06/21 16:17
China resumes imports of Taiwan sugar apples after 2 years
China resumes imports of Taiwan sugar apples after 2 years
2023/06/20 12:31
China invites 5,000 Taiwanese to Cross-Strait Forum
China invites 5,000 Taiwanese to Cross-Strait Forum
2023/06/14 16:44