Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has rejected applications by officials from nine Chinese provinces to attend a travel fair in July, reports said on Thursday (June 29).

While travel agencies and exhibitors from China will still be allowed to attend the July 14-17 event in Taipei City, the government refused all applications from officials, per CNA. As a result, only about one-third of the 212 Chinese who wanted to attend the fair will be allowed to enter Taiwan.

A task force formed by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the National Immigration Agency (NIA), and the Tourism Bureau was in charge of reviewing the cases of Chinese citizens. The reason for the refusal was not immediately clear.

Taiwanese businesspeople said that although Chinese government officials will not be present, private sector representatives are still traveling to Taiwan, so there will still be exchanges, per CNA.