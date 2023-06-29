Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream Market Top Players in the Market and Their Share in 2023 | CAGR of 5%

The Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the market dynamics, trends, and key factors influencing the industry. The key takeaways from the report are as follows:

Market Size Estimates: The report presents detailed market size estimations in terms of value and sales volume for the Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This information helps in understanding the overall market potential and growth opportunities. Market Trends and Dynamics: The report analyzes the market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks impacting the Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream market. It highlights the emerging trends and technological advancements that are shaping the industry landscape. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for market participants to make informed business decisions. Macro-economy and Regional Conflict: The report explores the influence of global inflation and the Russia and Ukraine War on the Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream market. These macroeconomic factors and regional conflicts can have significant implications for market growth, investment decisions, and trade activities. The report assesses their impact and provides insights into mitigating risks. Segment Market Analysis: A detailed analysis of the Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream market is provided based on different segments such as type and application. This segmentation enables a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and helps stakeholders identify lucrative opportunities within specific segments. Regional Market Analysis: The report examines the Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream market situations and prospects in key regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a comprehensive assessment of regional market trends, growth potential, and challenges. This information assists companies in formulating effective regional strategies.

Egypt s oil and gas downstream market is supposed to develop at a CAGR of over 5% during the figure time frame. Factors, for example, steady government strategies, endeavors to develop the downstream area combined with impending ventures, are supposed to drive the market examined. Notwithstanding, the high capital speculation expected combined with an absence of funding because of a worldwide financial stoppage in case of the Coronavirus episode is supposed to thwart the development of the market before long.

Key Features

The Processing plants fragment held the significant piece of the pie in 2019, and overwhelming the market during the gauge period is reasonable.

Good strategies for venture by confidential players in the area is supposed to give a huge open door to the market players.

Developing oil and gas utilization in the nation is supposed to be the significant driver for Egypt Oil and Gas Downstream Market.

Key Market Patterns

Processing plants to Overwhelm the Market

Processing plants area has overwhelmed the Egypt oil and gas downstream market lately and is supposed to keep on doing as such during the figure time frame as well.

The Public authority of Egypt has taken on an essential strategy to grow the treatment facility framework in the country, which incorporates the improvement of new processing plants and upgradation of existing ones, which, thus, is expected to multiply the downstream business in the country.

The processing plants in Egypt are old and have remained underutilized for a really long time. Consequently, improvement is critical to the advancement of Egypt as the energy center in the district. As of now, the treatment facilities in Egypt, generally process the raw petroleum that is locally created, and the refined items are offered to neighborhood markets.

The current processing plants in the nation are expected to be moved up to create top of the line items, like diesel, LPG, or gas. The ongoing set up of the treatment facility plants in the nation doesn’t fulfill the EU market guidelines for vehicle fills that guarantee the discharges are inside OK cutoff points. Thus, the overhauling of treatment facilities is probably going to help future commodities from the country.

In 2018, the state-possessed oil organization ENPPI, the Assiut Public Oil Handling Organization (ANOPC) marked an arrangement with Italy-based Technip to set up a USD 1.9 billion treatment facility complex, as would be considered normal to be the biggest in the nation’s south. The venture after finish is expected to handle 2.5 million metric ton of weighty fuel oil mazut yearly from the Assiut treatment facility that would create north of 400,000 metric ton of naphtha for high power fuel, 1.6 million metric ton of Euro-5 diesel, 330,000 metric ton of sulfur, and 101,000 metric ton of butane.

Developing Oil and Gas Utilization to Drive the Market

Egypt is an emerging nation and has seen a critical expansion in its oil and gas utilization as of late, fundamentally because of the ascent in the modern and business areas and expanding populace.

However the oil utilization in the nation has remained fairly stale between 700-850 thousand barrels day to day during the last 10 years, it is gradually rising and is normal to show huge development during the conjecture time frame. Gas utilization in the nation rose by more than 44% from 40.9 billion cubic meters in 2009 to 58.9 billion cubic meters in 2019.

The quick expansion sought after for gas is supposed to happen during the estimate time frame and even past, powered by increment economy, modern area, and business area.

In 2018, the nation marked a significant energy MOU (notice of understanding) with the European Energy Commission, the European Association (EU), subsequently turning into an energy center in the locale. As of late, the nation has had the option to consent to concession arrangements with global organizations, which are driving the oil and gas area.

The above factors consolidated are all normal to assist with driving the Egypt oil and gas downstream market during the estimate time frame.

Serious Scene

The Egypt oil and gas market is combined. A portion of the central participants are Egyptian General Petrol Organization, Imperial Dutch Shell, Complete SA, ExxonMobil Partnership, Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Organization, among others.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

