Middle East & North Africa Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Unlocking New Growth Avenues in the Market: Strategies and Opportunities 2031

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

Market Segmentation

Based On Stage,

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Here, Multi Stage segment hold prominent share in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market. It owes principally to the burgeoning demand in power plant applications, such as boiler feed pumps, and industrial applications demanding high pressures. This surging popularity has called for massive production of multi stage centrifugal pumps in the past few years. The most common applications involve a chemical transfer in petrochemical plants, irrigation, and water supply & circulation.

Besides, multi stage centrifugal pumps are available in a variety of sizes based on budget, volume, and applications. However, its ability to handle lightly contaminated liquids, heating plants, water supply piping, autoclaves, boiler feed, hydrocarbons, and firefighting operations, in a small pump alone makes it stand out among other variants. These benefits are likely to enthrall market growth in the coming years.

Regional Projection

Geographically, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market expands across:

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

Oman

Egypt

Israel

Iraq

Algeria

Morocco

Rest of The Middle East & North Africa

Among all, Saudi Arabia is expected to acquire a significant market share with vast oil reserves resulting in rapid economic growth in the forecast period. These factors have brought swift transformation in the country’s infrastructure. Most of the market expansion is accredited to the rapid surge in the number of infrastructure development projects across Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and others, compelling them to invest heavily in water and wastewater projects.

For instance, Saudi Arabia announced 60 water projects worth SR35bln at MENA Desalination Projects Forum 2022. The industry for centrifugal water pumps in the MENA region is further driven by the strategic economic diversification materializing through industrial hubs establishment and emerging businesses presenting the need for uninterrupted water supplies. Moreover, these pumps are usually common to the oil and gas industry as a multiphase pumping application, making the region a lucrative area for centrifugal pumps.

Recent Developments in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market

In October 2022, Sulzer, a global pump specialist Sulzer expanded its portfolio of high-performance products for the desalination sector. The MSN-RO high-pressure pump range integrates proven features from existing Sulzer designs with multiple enhancements to optimize both capital and operating costs.

In February 2021, Wilo Middle East, a global premium manufacturer of pumps and systems, acquired PumpsPro, a renowned pump solution service provider under Direct Trade House International LLC (DTHI). The acquisition seeks to strengthen Wilo Middle Easts position as a solution provider in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Intensifying Water Projects Across the Middle East and Africa

The government across Middle-East and Africa(MEA) region is increasingly investing in projects that are linked to the exploration of new water sources and wastewater treatment. As such, water for more than 2 billion hectares of agricultural land has been provided across the region. Further, Gulf countries are increasingly investing in the development of alternative water resources, including seawater desalination and reuse of wastewater, accompanied by investment in the development of distribution networks and sanitation services.

It is primarily because wastewater is the only natural resource that proliferates with the rising population in urban areas. Moreover, the Saudi Arabian ministry of water, environment, and agriculture has declared to set up three wastewater treatment projects in the cities of Jeddah and Dammam, besides the northern border region. The total length of the three wastewater transmission pipelines would be more than 1,400km. Thus, these projects are likely to maximize the adoption of centrifugal pumps in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares) of the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market?

What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market?

Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from surveys conducted during the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market study?

