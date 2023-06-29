Taiwan finalizes deal for US Volcano mine-laying systems

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has signed a deal to purchase a number of Volcano Vehicle-Launched Scatterable Mine Systems from the U.S.

The deal, announced by the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday (June 29), is worth NT$4.54 billion (US$146 million). The mine systems are expected to be delivered by 2029 and will be handed over to military units stationed in northern, central, and southern Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

These scatterable mines can be quickly deployed at beaches or other locations and are useful in deterring enemy advances.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the potential sale of Volcano mine-laying systems to Taiwan in December 2022 for US$180 million, including mine-laying systems, M977A4 trucks, M87A1 anti-tank mines, as well as M88 and M89 training munitions. The discrepancy in the price between the finalized deal and the potential sale indicates there may have been adjustments to the items procured and their quantity, per Liberty Times.