Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts drill ahead of Han Kuang 39 exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Penghu Defense Command carried out its routine Chen Chiang live-fire drill at its base in Wude on Wednesday (June 28).

The exercise kicked off at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, with officers and soldiers following standard procedures and guidelines for loading and firing 155mm howitzers and 105mm howitzers, CNA reported. Illumination rounds were fired with 120mm mortars.

Troops also fired 50-caliber machine guns and M60A3 tanks later drove toward the beach to counter a simulated enemy landing. The drill was aimed at showcasing the combat capabilities of the troops stationed in Penghu and was an opportunity for reserve military personnel to experience live artillery fire.

Lieutenant General Liu Hsieh-ching (劉協慶), the commander of the Penghu Defense Command, emphasized that in response to global situations and enemy threats, soldiers stationed in Penghu must remain vigilant, carry out combat readiness training, and become familiar with their environment.

Most importantly, they must remain committed to defending the country and safeguarding the lives and property of Taiwanese, Lieutenant General Liu added.

The drills come as Taiwan is preparing to hold its 39th Han Kuang exercise, which will run from July 24-28.

The exercise will include a scenario involving an attack on Taiwan's east coast. F-16V fighter jets and C-130H transport aircraft will land and take off at Taitung County’s Fengnian Airport.

A drill will also be carried out at Taoyuan International Airport on July 26. The tabletop wargame portion of Han Kuang 39 was carried out in May and considered various scenarios involving an enemy force.

Taiwan has been beefing up its asymmetric defense capabilities and combat readiness amid increasing cross-strait tensions. There are concerns that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could happen by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.