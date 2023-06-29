Taiwan actress Yuan Kuo accuses Blackie Chen of sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Yuan Kuo (郭源元) on Wednesday (June 28) accused TV host and P. League+ CEO Blackie Chen (陳建州) of two instances of sexual harassment, marking the second woman to come forward with allegations against Chen.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Kuo detailed two alleged acts of sexual harassment she faced by Chen in 2015. The first incident occurred at Chen's office in Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, where she said Chen hugged her from behind and repeatedly told her, "Kiss me first, kiss me first."

She said at the time of the encounter, Chen's wife, singer Christine Fan (范瑋琪), was pregnant. Kuo said she did not dare to meet him again, but he continued to send her messages.

The second incident allegedly occurred at Chen's home. Kuo said that when she went to meet Chen at a public curbside to pick up brand-name clothing he had promised her, he coerced her into getting into his car, then drove her to his home.

Once at Chen's home, Kuo alleges he picked her up, carried her into his house, and threw her onto his bed. During the ordeal, Kuo said that he pressed his lower body against her, an experience she described as "extremely disgusting."

Kuo said that she struggled furiously to get away from Chen. She said it was only when she started crying loudly that he finally allowed her to leave.

Kuo marks the second woman to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Chen. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 27), Taiwanese actress Tina Chou (周宜霈), also known as Da Ya, recounted an incident from 2012 in Hong Kong, where she said Chen forced his way into her hotel room, hugged her from behind, and tried to coerce her into having sex with him.

Kuo wrote that she was motivated to share her experiences because "I don't want Da Ya to be alone." She expressed admiration for Chou's bravery in being the first woman to fight back against Chen's behavior.

Moved by Kuo's post, Chou commented, "I cried. I understand your fear. I cried. It turns out that his devil claws are so long! I love you so much. I am not alone and neither are you." Since Kuo uploaded her post, it has gained 280,000 likes, 23,000 comments, and 17,000 shares.

Chen responded to Kuo's allegations on Wednesday night through his agent, saying, "Regarding the baseless accusations, we will no longer respond." He has also filed a NT$10 million (US$322,000) defamation lawsuit against Chou.