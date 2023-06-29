NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to an NL-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates (3-0), A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Iglesias earned his 13th save in 15 chances.

The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first against Kenta Maeda (1-5) when Ronald Acuña Jr. walked, stole second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Olson’s double. Olson homered off Jordan Balazovic in the eighth to make it 3-0.

NATIONALS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings and Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs.

The last-place Nationals took two of three against the Mariners after doing the same in San Diego last weekend.

For the first time in 17 starts this season, Corbin (5-9) didn’t allow an earned run — and his nine strikeouts were a season high. Amos Willingham gave up José Caballero's homer in the eighth in his major league debut, and Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double and Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run single in the first against Gilbert (5-5).

