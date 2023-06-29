Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 28) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 29).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one WZ-7 reconnaissance drone entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 332 military aircraft and 146 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of 14 PLA aircraft. (MND image)