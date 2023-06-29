Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 people stabbed in Canada university building and police say a person is detained

By Associated Press
2023/06/29 09:08
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 202...
Students walk past the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police sai...
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Police s...
Police tape cordons off a door following a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional P...
A member of the Waterloo Regional Police walks on campus following a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28,...
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Police s...
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 202...
A University of Waterloo sign is shown in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside...
A University of Waterloo sign stands in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside t...

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 202...

Students walk past the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police sai...

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Police s...

Police tape cordons off a door following a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional P...

A member of the Waterloo Regional Police walks on campus following a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28,...

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Police s...

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 202...

A University of Waterloo sign is shown in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside...

A University of Waterloo sign stands in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside t...

TORONTO (AP) — Three people were stabbed on Wednesday in a university classroom in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a person has been taken into custody, police said.

The extent of the injuries in the attack in the University of Waterloo's Hagey Hall was not immediately known. The victims were taken to a hospital.

One person was taken into custody, police said. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack and said more details will be released as they become available.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student at University of Waterloo, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Kaymak said to CTV.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding (from) his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor," he said.

Kaymak said about 40 students were in the class at the time.

Authorities said to expect an increased police presence “as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety.”

The University of Waterloo said in a tweet that is it supporting the police in their investigation. It said there is no further risk to the campus community.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall were cancelled, but all other campus operations will proceed as usual, the university said in a tweet.