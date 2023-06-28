Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government's climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments. They say Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action."

The Climate Change Committee, which tracks the U.K. government's decarbonization efforts, said in a new report that government backing for a new coal mine and new domestic oil and gas production undermined Britain's “international messaging” telling other countries to stop developing fossil fuels.

The watchdog criticized this for sending confusing signals and going against the Glasgow Climate Pact, agreed in 2021 when the U.K. hosted the COP26 U.N. climate change conference in Scotland.

“Even in these times of extraordinary fossil fuel prices, government has been too slow to embrace cleaner, cheaper alternatives and too keen to support new production of coal, oil and gas,” said John Gummer, the advisory body's chair.

The committee added that it was losing confidence in the government meeting its net zero emissions target.

“The commitment of government to act has waned since our COP26 presidency,” Gummer said. “There is hesitation to commit fully to the key pledges.”

U.K. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly because of an almost complete removal of coal in electricity generation.

Authorities have pledged to reduce emissions by 68% by 2030, eventually reaching net-zero — or releasing only as much greenhouse gas as can be absorbed again through natural or technological means — by 2050. But with just seven years to go until the first goalpost, climate advisers say the pace of action is “worryingly slow.”

Urgent action was particularly needed to help businesses decarbonize and help people adopt low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps in their houses, the report said.

Last year, a High Court judge sided with climate campaigners and ruled that the government failed to show that its policies will meet its legally binding emissions targets. As a result authorities published carbon budget delivery details, but the climate committee said this greater transparency actually reduced its confidence in the government reaching its stated goals.

The government maintained it was cutting emissions “faster than any other Group of Seven country” and has attracted billions in investment into renewable energy.

In a statement, it stressed its focus on developing nuclear power and new industries like carbon capture and floating offshore wind.