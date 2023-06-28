Infection Control Market Decoding the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Outlook 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Infection Control Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for infection control was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. These infections can take various forms, including hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), ear infections, eye infections, lung and respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach and intestinal infections. To control and prevent these infections, a range of products are available, including sterilization, cleaning and disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products encompass surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and other items.

The growth of the infection control market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the number of surgical procedures, a rise in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections, a surge in the geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Additionally, the outsourcing of sterilization services by hospitals and pharmaceutical and medical device companies contributes to market growth. The market is further boosted by the re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, the increased use of E-beam sterilization, and the heightened awareness of environmental and personal hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, concerns regarding the adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and the safety of reprocessed instruments may impede market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices presents lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The infection control market is segmented by product and service, end user, and region. In terms of product and service, the market is categorized into sterilization, cleaning and disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. The sterilization segment includes sterilization products, contract sterilization services, and sterilization consumables and accessories. The cleaning and disinfection products segment comprises disinfectants, disinfectors equipment, and others. Protective barriers are divided into medical nonwovens and gloves, while the endoscope reprocessing products category focuses on devices for reprocessing endoscopes. The market is further segmented by end user, including hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key benefits for stakeholders include an in-depth analysis of the market, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities. The study provides quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2028, enabling stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis of four regions helps determine existing opportunities. The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly examined to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

3M Company

Belimed AG

Ecolab Inc

Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Getinge AB

Matachana Group

Miele Group (Steelco SpA)

MMM Group

Sotera Health LLC

Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

Key market segments: By Product & Service:

Sterilization: Sterilization Product: Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment Other Sterilization Equipment Contract Sterilization Services: Ethylene Oxide Sterilization E-beam Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others Sterilization Consumables & Accessories: Sterilization Indicators Packaging Accessories

Cleaning & Disinfection Products: Disinfectants: Wipes Liquids Sprays Disinfectors Equipment Others

Protective Barriers: Medical Nonwoven: Surgical Gowns Face Masks Coveralls Others Gloves

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe: Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



