Fertility Test Market Future Imperatives Market Growth, Size, Share, and Trends Forecast 2031

Fertility testing is a comprehensive assessment of medical and physical factors that determine an individual’s ability to conceive naturally. This testing encompasses both genders, with female fertility testing involving the analysis of urine or saliva for the presence of ovulatory hormones such as luteinizing hormone, estrogen, and progesterone. Male fertility testing, on the other hand, focuses on semen analysis to assess sperm count.

The global market for fertility testing reached a value of $462.23 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which disrupts regular ovulation due to excessive estrogen production by the ovaries. Additionally, a rise in the number of first-time pregnancies among women and a decline in fertility rates worldwide are driving market expansion. Growing awareness about fertility testing in both developed and developing countries further contributes to market growth. The introduction of technologically advanced and highly accurate products also fuels market expansion. For example, Modern Fertility launched the Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test, Ovulation Test, and a free Modern Fertility App in June 2020.

Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from a shift in patient preference towards at-home fertility tests, facilitated by the availability of easy-to-use ovulation prediction test kits. Moreover, market players’ focus on product development and innovation through strategic marketing strategies presents lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market is segmented based on product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. The product segment includes ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. Fertility monitors are further categorized into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. The mode of purchase is divided into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription-based. The application segment comprises female fertility testing and male fertility testing. The end user segment includes home care settings and fertility clinics. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fairhaven Health LLC

Fertility Focus Limited

Geratherm Medical AG

HiLin Life Products Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

UEBE Medical

Advacare Pharma

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Monitors: Urine-based Ovulation Kits Saliva-based Ovulation Kits Other Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Products

By Mode of Purchase:

OTC-based

Prescription-based

By Application:

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Fertility Clinics

By Region:

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe: Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



