Liquid Biopsy Market Insights Unveiled Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

The global liquid biopsy market reached a value of $1,204.20 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $6,804.90 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028. Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that detect tumor DNA & RNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) released into the bloodstream from primary tumors and metastatic sites. Compared to surgical biopsies, liquid biopsies offer the potential for lower costs. Currently, several liquid biopsy technologies are under development for oncology applications, serving various purposes such as research, screening and early detection, biomarker assessment, and providing insights into prognosis and treatment selection. Some tests focus on specific cancers, while others aim to serve as screening tools for multiple solid tumors.

Liquid biopsies provide a simple and precise alternative to surgical biopsies, enabling physicians and surgeons to detect and treat cancer at early stages and obtain tumor information through blood samples. Liquid biopsies also aid in the early detection of cancer recurrence compared to traditional diagnostic methods. Early diagnosis facilitated by liquid biopsy tests helps healthcare professionals improve various cancer treatments.

The market growth is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of various cancer types, the advantages of liquid biopsy technology, increased demand for non-invasive procedures, and favorable government initiatives. However, limited awareness about cancer and its risk factors, as well as limited access to advanced cancer diagnostics technologies in developing regions, may hinder market growth. Nonetheless, the advantages of liquid biopsy over traditional invasive diagnostic methods present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The liquid biopsy market is segmented based on product and service, cancer type, circulating biomarker, end user, and region. The product and service segment includes kits and reagents, platforms and instruments, and services. Cancer types covered are lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and other cancers. Circulating biomarkers encompass circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and other biomarkers. The end user segment comprises hospitals and laboratories, government and research centers. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MDxHealth SA

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ArcherDX, Inc.

CellMax Life

Epigenomics AG

GRAIL Inc.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

In-depth analysis of the global liquid biopsy market with current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028 to identify investment opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restricting market growth.

Identification of key companies and their strategies to understand the competitive landscape.

Profiling of key players and analysis of their strategies to gain insights into the market competition.

Key Market Segments:

By Product and Service: Kits and Reagents Platforms and Instruments Services

By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells Extracellular Vesicles Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Other Biomarkers

By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Other Cancers

By End User: Hospital and Laboratory Government and Research Centers



By Region: North America: U.S. Canada Mexico Europe: UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China Japan India Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



