Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Mapping the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Forecast 2031

The global fluoroscopy equipment market was valued at $4,072.80 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $6,500.20 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Fluoroscopy is a medical imaging technique that provides real-time X-ray images on a monitor. It involves passing an X-ray beam through the body, with the resulting image captured by a camera. This allows for the detailed analysis of the movement of body parts, instruments, or contrast agents within the body. Fluoroscopic imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing illnesses and guiding various treatment procedures. It can be performed as outpatient treatments, such as barium enemas or upper gastrointestinal series, or as inpatient procedures in hospitals, often with the patient under sedation. Certain fluoroscopy procedures may also be conducted during surgery under general anesthesia.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is driven by several factors. There is an increasing demand for fluoroscopic equipment for pain management and trauma, urological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and other medical conditions. Fluoroscopy equipment offers easier visualization of the targeted area compared to conventional imaging systems. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, healthcare professionals are becoming more aware of the benefits of using fluoroscopy, and patients are increasingly adopting fluoroscopic procedures. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the aging population are also significant factors driving market growth. However, complications and side effects associated with contrast agents and the high cost of fluoroscopic equipment are expected to hinder market growth.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the market is categorized into fluoroscopy devices and C-arm. The C-arm segment is further divided into full-size C-arm and mobile C-arm. Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopedics, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, neurology, gastrointestinal, urology, general surgery, and other applications. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

ADANI Systems Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Health

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Fluoroscopy Devices

C-Arm Full-Size C-Arm Mobile C-Arm



By Application:

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Pain Management and Trauma

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Urology

General Surgery

Other Applications’

By Region:

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe: Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



