OTC Artificial Tears Market Beyond Boundaries Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2031

The global market for over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears, also known as ocular lubricants, was valued at $4,379 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $6,399.43 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period from 2021 to 2028. OTC artificial tears are eye drops that provide lubrication to dry eyes and help maintain moisture on the outer surface of the eye for an extended period. These products are available directly to consumers without a prescription.

The market growth of OTC artificial tears is primarily driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a rise in the geriatric population worldwide, along with a significant increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.2 billion people were diagnosed with vision impairment in 2021. Moreover, around 90% of the global population suffered from dry eye syndrome, as reported by BioMed Central (BMC) Ophthalmology in 2020. The elderly population is particularly susceptible to dry eye syndrome due to factors such as reduced tear production and inflammation of the lacrimal glands. With the aging population expected to double by 2050, the demand for OTC artificial tears is likely to increase. Additionally, the growing number of eye surgeries also contributes to the demand for artificial tear drops for post-surgery management.

OTC artificial tears play a crucial role in the healthcare sector, providing relief from irritation, burning, and discomfort associated with dry eye syndrome. The availability of various dosage forms such as drops, ointments, emulsions, spray solutions, and gels further fuels market growth. Increased investment in research and development by healthcare sectors for the development of new OTC artificial tears, as well as advancements in technology and a rise in the number of people wearing contact lenses, also drive market expansion. Furthermore, lifestyle factors such as prolonged exposure to digital displays and the growing number of smartphone users contribute to the prevalence of dry eye syndrome, thus increasing the demand for artificial tears.

However, the market growth of OTC artificial tears faces challenges such as the risk of contamination associated with these products and the potential adverse reactions caused by preservatives present in the formulations. Adverse reactions may include blurred vision, eye pain, skin rash, and redness around the eyes.

The OTC artificial tears market is segmented based on product type, container type, formulation, application, distribution channel, and region. Product types include solutions, ointments, emulsions, gels, spray solutions, and suspensions. Container types are divided into plastic single-dose containers (preservative-free and preserved systems), plastic multi-dose containers, and sprays (preservative-free and preserved systems). Formulations are categorized as preservative-based or non-preservative-based. The applications of OTC artificial tears include dry eye syndrome, allergies, infections, UV and blue light protection, contact lens moisture retention, and others. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The market analysis covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, and the Rest of the World.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global OTC artificial tears market size, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities.

Market analysis from 2021 to 2028 enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Regional analysis helps understand specific market dynamics and plan strategic business activities accordingly.

Competitive analysis and profiles of key market players assist in understanding the competitive landscape.

Key Market Players:

AbbVie, Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

Ocusoft

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Similasan Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Solution

Ointment

Emulsion

Gel

Spray Solution

Suspensions

By Container Type:

Plastic Single Dose Container Preservative-Free System Preserved System

Plastic Multi-Dose Containers

Spray Preservative-Free System Preserved System



By Formulation:

Preservative Based

Non-Preservative Based

By Application:

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies

Infections

UV & Blue Light Protection

Contact Lens Moisture Retention

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Malaysia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Palestine Jordan Bahrain Qatar Azerbaijan Georgia Iraq Pakistan Kuwait Israel Kazakhstan Rest of Middle East

North Africa Morocco Algeria Tunisia Libya Egypt Rest of North Africa

Rest of World

Market Dynamics:

